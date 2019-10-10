New River CTC and BridgeValley partnership for dental hygiene program

New River Community and Technical College and BridgeValley Community and Technical College officials recently signed an agreement to allow New River CTC students to transfer into BridgeValley’s Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene program.
According to New River CTC officials, the agreement is the first of its kind for the region, as neither institution has previously established an articulation agreement with another community college.
Starting with the 2019-20 academic year, annually two New River CTC students who successfully complete the pre-requisites and meet all admissions requirements will be guaranteed admission into the BridgeValley dental hygiene program.
“This agreement increases access to students in our service region who are interested in studying dental hygiene and eliminates the repetition of courses by providing a pathway between taking prerequisite course at New River CTC and completing a degree at BridgeValley,” New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said.
“We’re excited about the opportunity that this agreement presents,” added BridgeValley Dental Hygiene Program Chair Dr. Michelle Klenk. “We know that there’s a need for dental hygienists in southern West Virginia, and this partnership will help us to connect students to jobs and aid local dentists in finding qualified employees.”
For more information on course offerings at New River CTC, visit newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
For specific information on dental hygiene, program admission and prerequisite information visit bridgevalley.edu/dental-hygiene or email michelle.klenk@bridgevalley.edu.
