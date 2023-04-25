More than 70 students in New River Community and Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing, Paramedic, Phlebotomy, Physical Therapist Assistant and Practical Nursing Programs participated in a collaborative simulation along with HealthNet Aeromedical Services.
Students worked together as a health care team in the fictional “New River General Hospital” to diagnose and treat patient actors and manikins in the simulation exercise.
They were dispatched from New River CTC’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent to transport manikin “patients” to the fictional “New River General Hospital” based at New River CTC’s Raleigh County Campus and the WV HEPC Allied Health Wing. Paramedic students utilize both the college and state simulation ambulance vehicles and work with HealthNet Aeromedical Services for transport.
