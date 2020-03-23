New River Community and Technical College will close all campuses and locations to the public as a precautionary measure effective Tuesday, March 24, but will continue operations with employees primarily working from home using online resources. This closure will remain in effect until at least April 10.
Current student registration is underway for both the summer and fall 2020 semesters, with students registering for classes online.
Last week, New River CTC announced plans to extend spring break through Friday, March 27, as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visitwww.newriver.edu/coronavirus/.