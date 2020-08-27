New River Community and Technical College has added new classes for students this fall with Rolling Start Options, 10-week online classes starting Sept. 28.
“We want to give people more flexibility on when they start taking college classes,” said Michael Green, executive director for institutional advancement and the New River CTC Foundation.
“We’re starting with general education classes this fall,” he said, "but plan to expand the Rolling Start Options to program starts in the future to better meet the needs of our students because starting classes only in August or January doesn’t work for everyone.”
Online classes offered during the 10-week session include American History, Chemistry, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office Applications, Microsoft Word and Presentations, Principles of Sociology, Public Speaking, and State and Local Government.
Students may take up to two courses during the session.
Registration for fall 2020 Rolling Start Options begins Aug. 31 and will extend through Sept. 25.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).