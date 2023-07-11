Raleigh County School District’s new superintendent Serena Starcher was sworn into office Tuesday evening during a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting.
Starcher is replacing Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, who retired at the end of June.
Standing beside Starcher as she was being sworn in was her 13-year-old son Ty.
Starcher said having her son there made the moment that much more special.
“He’ll never know how special that was to me for him to come up and do that,” she said.
Also in attendance at Starcher’s swearing-in were her husband, mother and two nieces.
Starcher said she is looking forward to continuing her work with Raleigh County.
She has been an assistant superintendent for Raleigh Schools since 2015.
Taking Starcher’s place as assistant superintendent is Eric Dillon who was most recently the director of pupil services and secondary education.
