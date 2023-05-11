Beckley’s Freedom Park is getting a major upgrade to its playground equipment.
This week the new playground, which appears to have a woodsy theme, began to take shape at Freedom Park, which is located just off North Eisenhower Drive near King Tut in Beckley.
Beckley Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker said the new playground will feature more modern equipment. The park’s previous playground appeared to be mostly made of wood and had a pirate ship theme.
Baker said the new playground equipment from Freedom Park has been in storage for several months while crews waited for more favorable weather.
“It's about halfway up and then we'll have to wait until we get some decent weather to do the poured-in-place (rubber playground surfacing)," she said. “It has to be 50 degrees or above to do that.”
Baker said the park equipment was paid for about a year ago using a combination of local and state funding.
She added that the weather has also caused delays with the installation of the pickleball courts on the upper level of New River Park.
“Once again, we are waiting for the weather,” she said.
Baker said the city has also purchased new playgrounds for the Barber Avenue Park and Glenn Avenue Park; however, both parks will require some excavation work before the new equipment can be installed.
Also in the works is a new community center and playground at Maxwell Hill. Baker said she is pursuing federal funds to pay for that project.
Once all these upgrades are complete, Baker said the only remaining park left to upgrade will be Ridge Avenue Park.
