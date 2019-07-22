“Off the Beetin’ Trail,” the Greenbrier Valley’s latest mobile farmers market, rolled into action earlier this month with stops in Williamsburg, Rupert and Meadow Bridge.
The brainchild of Mary Surbaugh, the market is focusing on rural areas where residents live at least 10 miles from grocery stores that sell fresh fruits and vegetables — areas defined by the USDA as “food deserts.” Surbaugh sees the venture as a win-win proposition.
“It infuses money to the local farmer, and more local fresh fruits and vegetables to the rural community,” she said in a recent press release. “All of our products come from a three-county region. And if anyone in the Greenbrier and Monroe County area believes their community could benefit from the mobile market, I am certainly open to discussion on this.”
“Off the Beetin’ Trail” will be at the Community Picnic Shelter in Williamsburg every Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and at the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging office in Rupert on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Organizers hope to add more communities as need becomes evident and interest is expressed.
Currently, the mobile market accepts cash and West Virginia Senior Vouchers in payment for goods.
Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation to this project may send a contribution to Mobile Market, c/o Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962.
