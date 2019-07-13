According to the United States Attorney's Office for Southern West Virginia, James Terry, 38, of East Orange, N.J., has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone into Fayette County.
In a news release, the office said the plea is part of a federal, state and local investigation effort known as Operation Mountaineer Highway, which has netted a dozen people accused of drug trafficking.
“Operation Mountaineer Highway shut down a significant DTO responsible for bringing large amounts of oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine into our central and southern counties,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart in the release. “Terry is one of the 12 defendants charged by federal indictment as a result of the very thorough investigation conducted by law enforcement.”
According to the release, Terry admitted that between October 2017 and September 2018 he worked as a member of a drug trafficking organization to move oxycodone pills from New Jersey into Fayette County and distributed over 500 oxycodone pills to another member of the organization on May 31, 2018.
Terry was on another such trip in June 2018 when he was pulled over by the Pennsylvania State Police with nearly 1,000 pills in his possession.
Terry faces 20 years in prison and a million-dollar fine and has a sentencing date of Oct. 3.
