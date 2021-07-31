A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near White Sulphur Springs Thursday morning.
Officers from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near the 176 mile marker at around 8:15 a.m. The investigation indicated that the eastbound motorcycle struck an object in the travel lane, causing the rider to lose control of the vehicle, which eventually came to rest on the berm of the highway, Sheriff Bruce Sloan said in a news release.
The driver, identified as Joseph P. Russella, 55, of Burlington, N.J., succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Ambulance Service and Fire Department provided on-scene assistance.
Sgt. B.W. Mitchell Jr. of the Sheriff’s Office is the investigating officer.