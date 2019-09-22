New historical marker now dedicated in Shady Spring

A new state historical marker in Shady Spring was officially dedicated Wednesday.
The marker is unique because Shady Spring High School student volunteers assisted Raleigh County Historical Society research efforts, and students also raised the money to pay for the marker’s fabrication, transportation and installation.
This joint approach has never previously been used in the RCHS marker program, a press release stated.
SSHS faculty advisor and social studies teacher Brandon Bennett said, “We had minimal success in our early solicitation efforts. Then the National Honor Society suggested we sponsor the ‘Back in the Day 5K Run/Walk’ on June 1. That proved a terrific idea, and with local business donor support, the project was ultimately a great success."
SSHS National Honor Society president Grant Davis added, "We are very proud to share with RCHS the sponsor on the Shady Spring marker."
Senior class president Robert Coleman observed that Shady High students are excited about making a permanent contribution to preserving community history, and they are also hopeful their efforts will inspire further research and learning.
According to the press release, research has documented Shady Spring’s importance both for its “gushing spring” so admired by future U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes and as the junction of two important roads.
"The Giles, Fayette and Kanawha Turnpike (whose trace is followed by W.Va. 3), and the Raleigh, Grayson and North Carolina Turnpike (now U.S. 19) were crucial in opening the area for settlement and development. They proved equally important to both sides during the Civil War, especially in battling for control of the state’s southern counties," the release stated.
RCHS marker program officer Merle T. Cole explained, “State historical markers are a permanent and relatively low-cost tool for raising awareness of, and interest in, county history and culture.”
The state program was created in 1937 to encourage automobile tourism during the Great Depression, initially with 440 markers installed across West Virginia. The RCHS program began in 2016, with the James Bird Cole marker on the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.
Cole joked the program resulted when RCHS president and Beckley Ward 1 councilman Tom Sopher repeatedly suggested marking the Big Beaver Creek Prehistoric Indian Fort.
“I got tired of hearing it, and set about learning how to get a state marker! Ironically, I knew very little about the state’s pre-Columbian peoples," Cole said. "My idea of an ‘Indian fort’ starts around 1750 in the Alleghenies, or maybe with John Wayne and Fort Apache."
The process for obtaining an official state marker involves submitting an application and supporting documentation to West Virginia Archives and History (WVA&H) at the Culture Center in Charleston. WVA&H manages the highway marker program for the Division of Culture and History, and the staff conducts a rigorous evaluation of each application.
If established criteria of uniqueness or broad impact are satisfied, WVA&H determines marker wording and contracts for fabrication, which takes several months, and completed markers are installed by the Division of Highways, with traffic safety as a key consideration.
Seven markers have been installed or reinstalled in Raleigh County since 2016, and an eighth was just approved a few weeks ago; two more applications are under review.
Sopher emphasized despite a couple of rejections — "All part of the learning process” — the RCHS program has been very successful in establishing credibility for its projects. In addition, the marker program has been fortunate to receive substantial funding from the Beckley Area Foundation, the City of Beckley and private donors.
The RCHS recently expanded its program to include historic coalfield interpretive signage produced by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, headquartered in Oak Hill. Sites being investigated for possible NCHAA signage are Casa Loma-Union Square, the former Black Knight Country Club and the locomotive displayed at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
