OAK HILL — A new fitness trail at Collins Park was dedicated Friday evening.
The fitness course features nine obstacles: a box jump, wall climb, tire flip, log carry, crawl under, tire agility run, balance beam, bucket carry and over-under.
The trail, the brainchild of Matt Holliday and Cameron Tolley, is on a 1/4-mile loop on the inside perimeter of Collins Park near the disc golf course. Admission to the trail is free to the general public during park hours, dawn to dusk.
“Cameron and I were in Ohio, and we saw a town park that had a similar obstacle course there, so we were inspired. And we thought that would be really great if we could bring something like that to Oak Hill.”
“My friends and family here were a huge help in making it happen,” Holliday said, adding he was appreciative that the Oak Hill City Council was “instantly on board” with the proposal, “just like they were with the disc golf.”
City-owned and funded, the trail was constructed over the past two months by volunteers, including Holliday and his family and friends Tolley, Alex Garrett and Annana Vanderver, with help from city public works employees.
Holliday said the trail construction was influenced by Spartan races, in which both he and Tolley have competed. One doesn’t have to be extremely athletic to use the course, though, he said.
“There are levels that will allow beginners to try it, as well as those who are more advanced.
“For example, the box jump has two different heights and the course has three different weights of tires for the tire flip. There are weighted logs for the log carry that go from beginning to extremely heavy,” he said.
City Manager Bill Hannabass, Mayor Danny Wright and a majority of city council members were on hand for the dedication.
“In southern West Virginia, we get criticized for not being active enough, so this fits in with what we all need to be doing,” Hannabass said. “I appreciate it. I might not flip the tires over, but I’ll certainly come out here and do a little bit of exercise.”
Projects such as the obstacle fitness course are “what makes a community strong: all of us coming together to make it stronger, and not waiting or relying on the city manager or your city council or your mayor to do something. (Instead) Stepping in there with everyone’s cooperation and getting it done,” he added.
Wright pointed to the young Holliday’s efforts and said he wasn’t surprised by the spirit of volunteerism.
“With Matt Holliday doing what he’s done, it’s not a surprise because the Holliday family has a long, long history of public service, not only to the city but to the county and to the state. So this is not unusual,” Wright said.
From the quality of life perspective, John Tuggle, executive director of the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, said the trail is important.
“These types of initiatives are extremely important to southern West Virginia and to the region…,” he said. “Fitness is a big, big deal. We are unhealthy people and, in order to go forward, we’ve got to change that.”
Following the dedication, those gathered at the course conducted a walk-through as Holliday, Tolley, Vanderver, Betty Holliday and Daniel Adkins took turns demonstrating each stage.
“I am excited about the course,” Holliday said. “I think it will be widely used. We think it will be really great for the community.”
For more, visit the Facebook page at Collins Park Disc Golf WV.
— Steve Keenan contributed to this report.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl