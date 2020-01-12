FAYETTEVILLE — Public service has become second nature for Alicia Treadway over the last decade-plus.
She feels that will stand her — and the public she serves — in good stead moving forward.
Treadway, a Charlton Heights resident, had her first day in office on Jan. 2 as the new Fayette County clerk, replacing the longtime clerk, Kelvin Holliday, who retired.
The Fayette County registrar for nearly a decade, Treadway is now embracing her new clerk duties, as well as keeping on with several of the responsibilities of her former position.
The single mother of 4-year-old Zoey, Treadway was happy the Fayette County Commission saw fit to elevate her into Holliday's post. If she chooses to file during the pending candidate filing period, she will be among those on the primary ballot seeking to eventually earn the trust of voters for the unexpired term in the November general election. The November survivor at the ballot box will fill the job at least until 2022. Treadway was mum last week on her plans.
"It's an honor," she says of her new job. "It shows me that the commissioners have definitely seen my work for my nine years, and it's pretty much paid off.
"I'm not scared of taking on challenges.
"If I don't know it, I'm going to find it out," she added. "I'm always willing to learn new things.
"I'm always prepared, I'm organized, I'm ready to go. Even in my personal life I'm like that, and I think that's the best way to go."
In the first couple of weeks in her new job, Treadway says the change-over has gone pretty smoothly.
"The transition has been very easy due to the fact with it being our busy year, I (previously) handled 90 percent of all elections," she said. "So, with adding a few more job duties with elections and daily office duties, I can say it is not too bad.
"My staff and I are continuing to do what we have and moving forward the best ways possible and just helping each where help is needed. I do have a very good staff and they know I am here to help them along the way and vice versa. We are a team and I am here to lead and do the best and be the best I can be for them and all of Fayette County."
One hurdle to overcome has occurred in the form of a manpower shortage. "The only thing is that we are short on staff, with me being the registrar and stepping into the clerk's position. We are understaffed, but I am looking for some part-time work to help with day-to-day tasks and general office duties.
"But, other than that, I am pretty confident in everything we have going on and our staff."
Treadway is a 2002 graduate of Valley High School and a 2007 graduate of WVU Tech with a bachelor's degree in printing management. She didn't originally consider a career in public service or the government sector as she formulated her life's plan. "But, as I have served the public for 12 years plus, it has become the norm for me," she said. "I know I wanted to become a person who can serve others, and this job gives me that, and meeting new people every day."
As part of her transition, Treadway's first big task will be to finish preparations for Fayette County's special levy election on Feb. 8. If passed, that levy authorizes additional money to support law enforcement, libraries and fire protection efforts in the county. "We're in the process of preparing all our media, and (letters to) poll workers went out earlier," she said. "We're just trying to get everything done as far as keeping up with all the daily stuff.
"And we're already preparing for the primary. It's going to be a big year."
Treadway says she is ready to make sure 2020 elections run smoothly. "I've been in the election part of it, in voter registration, for 10 years coming up in March," she said. "When Kelvin was not here, we always never skipped a beat. He was always pretty trusting of me. He knew that I had the office down there covered, especially when it came to elections."
As to the clerk's office, she hopes to continue improving the overall operation, as well as teaching and learning from her employees, some of whom are newer to the office.
"Traci (Johnson), the chief deputy, and I are the ones that have been here the longest," said Treadway. "We just need to cross-train, keep up with everything, keep it going like we have been. I just need their support, and for them to keep up with their job duties as they are required and know that they are responsible for."
The learning process will continue for everyone, herself included. "You can never learn too much."
• • •
Notes:
• The county clerk's job includes working hand-in-hand with the W.Va. Secretary of State's Office to disseminate all information that candidates, voters and poll workers need to ensure successful elections. That includes meeting certain established deadlines.
For example, the county-level candidates for the 2020 primary will file in their respective clerk's office Jan. 13-25. Filing can occur in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the county courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon to accept filing. Filings postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25 will also be accepted.
Those seeking state and federal offices will file their certificates in Charleston or other specified geographic locations.
For more information about candidate filing, contact the Elections Division at 304-558-6000 or 866-767-8683 (toll free), or send a message to elections@wvsos.gov.
• The deadline to register to vote for the levy election is Jan. 21, according to Treadway.
• The county commission and the clerk's office have been working on a plan for the voters who live in Kanawha Falls and Boonesborough who have had to deal with the closure of the Kanawha Falls Bridge, a situation which forces them to drive much farther to get to their precinct (No. 29 at the Falls View Community Center). Early voting is an option, Treadway stressed. "I notified them by letter that they can take advantage of the early voting satellite precinct at Montgomery City Hall Jan. 25, which is the start of early voting, through Feb. 5."
Early voting for the levy will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the two Saturdays at Montgomery City Hall, the Danese Community Building and the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
• As registrar, Treadway had a big hand in training all poll workers since 2012. As poll workers age, officials are striving to inject some younger blood into the process. For example, when they sign up high school students to vote, they also urge them to consider working the polls. "We are always looking for poll workers," she said. They must be "dependable and ... obligated to do what we need them to do (training, etc.)."
Call 304-574-4235 if you are interested in working.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe