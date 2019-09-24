New donor-advised fund created at Beckley Area Foundation

Leslie Equipment Company has created a donor-advised fund at the Beckley Area Foundation to support mentorship and leadership programs.
The endowment permits the donor to remain actively involved in their giving by making annual recommendations to the community foundation’s Board of Directors regarding distributions from the fund they established.
Anyone interested in making a donation to this fund may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or visit the website, www.bafwv.org, to donate online. If interested in starting a donor advised fund, call the Foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
— The Register-Herald