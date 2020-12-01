West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is making investments that will improve Little Beaver State Park at Beaver, and a new headquarters will be built in Raleigh County, Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick said Tuesday.
"I have high optimism that the park's going to continue to improve and become a better park in the future," said Hedrick, who has been a major supporter of the county's Parks and Recreation Department development. "The DNR has now, actually, taken more interest in making it a better park.
"That is the ultimate goal. I'm optimistic that's going to happen now. In the end, we're going to be still benefit from a better park."
Hedrick and Raleigh Commission had worked out a plan for the county to resume control of the 562-acre park, with plans of re-opening a swimming beach and making upgrades. Hedrick and others in the county believed the lake was not meeting its potential for Raleigh citizens.
The county had owned the park until 1970, when it was officially handed over to WVDNR and other state agencies in a patchwork ownership. The state paid the county $10, a nominal fee to meet legal requirements of ownership transfer.
Sen. Rollan Roberts had in January agreed to write a straightforward bill that repeated the language of the original bill and that, if passed, would allow the Legislature to transfer the park back to Raleigh County.
After nearly three years of planning, the move was nixed when another state lawmaker last legislative session reportedly used Roberts' bill to "play games," Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Monday.
According to Tolliver, the unidentified lawmaker refused to introduce Roberts' bill as retaliation for Roberts not supporting one of his bills.
"It’s the craziest thing we ever seen,” Tolliver reported on Monday.
On Tuesday, Hedrick said that the county's interest in acquiring the state park drew attention to the potential the land offers for recreation. WVDNR officials have since contacted Hedrick to say that they are interested in keeping Little Beaver State Park. They have added a rental cabin, which is generating income.
"They built a cabin up near the camp area for an experiment," said Hedricks. "Turned out, it was successful.
"They were able to keep it occupied and rented. That gives him hope in their plans, now, to give them more cabins up there, to generate income.
"That's been the downside to that park," he added. "A lot of your state parks have lodging, whether it's an actual lodge or cabin, that they're able to generate income all year round, and that's something Little Beaver was missing."
He said that funding to add lodging was hard to acquire from the state, but DNR now has plans to build more cabins at Little Beaver.
Hedrick said Commission is satisfied that, with DNR making the planned improvements, the best outcome possible has happened for Raleigh citizens and for the park.
"We hope the best for the park because we want it to be improved, and there have been some improvements over the last year," he said. "Just the interest we showed in wanting to get the park back may have helped the park in the long run, which was the ultimate goal."
Hedrick, who will leave the Commission in January when Commissioner-elect Greg Duckworth is sworn in, had worked with DNR officials to keep the DNR headquarters in Raleigh County.
Previously, the state had plans to close the current DNR headquarters in Macarthur and to place headquarters in another county if Little Beaver State Park reverted to county stewardship.
Hedrick reported DNR is committed to building a new headquarters in the county, which will preserve 14 full-time jobs.
DNR is considering four properties that Hedrick showed the state near Raleigh County Memorial Airport and two plots at Little Beaver Lake which are permissible for governmental office construction.
Five acres is required for the building and parking, said Hedrick.
He said an engineering and architectural team has been assembled and that an unspecified amount of funding is available for the project.
"They've just got to find the spot," said Hedrick.