lewisburg — As the local job market struggles to regain ground lost during shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenbrier County commissioners learned Tuesday that a single new position created recently at the Emergency Management office attracted 76 applicants.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management director Mike Honaker reported that he interviewed 13 of those candidates and proposed hiring Muriah Nutter as his office’s administrative assistant. He said she will soon move to the county, as she is marrying a local person.
Commissioners unanimously approved the hire. They included funding in the 2020-21 budget to allow Honaker to create the new position, which he had initially sought last year. Renewing his pitch in March of this year, Honaker pointed out that EMA salaries are mostly grant-funded. He also noted that the office’s workload remains heavy, largely due to the continuing tasks connected to recovery from the 2016 flood.
Nutter will begin work no earlier than July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year, Honaker said.
Commissioners also voted to approve four new White Sulphur Springs TIF (Tax Increment Financing) projects.
Design work will soon commence on the Big Draft Waterline Extension, a TIF-funded project which will extend public water service to several homes up Big Draft Road, commission President Lowell Rose noted.
A second project, dubbed the Route 60 Wastewater System Replacement, involves replacing sewer lines running from the terminus of W.Va. 92 to the Interstate 64 entry ramp. That line was damaged in the 2016 flood, Rose said.
The other two projects will correct a drainage problem on Church Street and extend sanitary sewer service to Caldwell, while also addressing a drainage situation in that unincorporated community.
