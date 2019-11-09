Every day at 6:45 a.m., Michelle Rotellini laces up her Brooks running shoes and heads out for her morning pick-me-up.
“That really is my time when I shut everything down and just enjoy the sounds of my neighborhood,” she says of her runs that average 20-25 miles each week. “Rain, snow, sleet, humidity, whatever it is, I enjoy experiencing all the different seasons, just listening to the birds, seeing the deer or the neighbors come and go.
“It just really is the one thing that I do for myself that gets my day started in the right direction.”
It’s probably a good thing Rotellini likes to get her mornings started early.
Since she announced her resignation as the executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia on Oct. 16 and was named the new CEO and president of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, there will be multiple demands for her time.
At the moment she has her feet – the ones she slips into dress shoes after her morning runs – in two worlds as she continues with the United Way through the end of November, but attends Chamber functions and meetings, learning as much as she can about the position she will assume on Dec. 2.
“It’s been extremely stressful,” she says, with a laugh. “But I’ve never been one to run away from a challenge.”
● ● ●
Rotellini was enjoying dinner with friends one summer evening, talking about things going on in Raleigh County, when the idea that she might make a good replacement for longtime Chamber CEO Ellen Taylor was first broached.
Taylor, who has served as CEO for 26 years, hadn’t announced her retirement at the time, but Rotellini and others had heard whispers.
“So my friend says, ‘Wow! That’s the perfect job for you. You should apply,’” Rotellini recalls.
It was just table talk at that point, and Rotellini remembers brushing off the idea. She had no plans to leave the United Way.
But the seed had been planted.
“You can’t put much credence into your first reaction,” she says, looking back. “But then I would find myself waking up in the mornings and thinking, ‘Well, what would that look like if I left the United Way and took on this new challenge?’”
Rotellini was no stranger to the business world, after all.
Her grandfather William Corley took a chance on a growing economy and moved his family from Charleston to Beckley in 1965 to open beverage distribution company Corley Distributing.
And then she followed suit.
When Rotellini graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, she pursued a business degree at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C., interning, fittingly, at the city’s Trident Chamber of Commerce.
And although she didn’t plan to return to West Virginia – her adopted Charleston’s old-world charm and ocean life were attractive – a job as the sales and marketing representative at Snowshoe Mountain Resort brought her home.
“I was kind of ‘Julie, their cruise director,’” Rotellini says with a laugh, referencing the character on “The Love Boat” tasked with maintaining guest relations in order to keep customers happy and returning.
After four years, she became Snowshoe’s state government representative, operating out of a satellite office in Charleston. Her job was to garner year-round business through state government and corporate sectors.
But in 2004, with her mother in the final stages of breast cancer, Rotellini, by then promoted to director of sales and pregnant with the second of the three children she shares with her husband Mark, took a job with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals so she could move back to Beckley.
Then in 2008, the couple went in business for themselves, opening Visiting Angels, which provides in-home care to the elderly and disabled.
“When we had our third child, we decided it was best to pursue our own business so we could have some flexibility,” Rotellini says.
Three years later, her family sold Corley Distributing and Rotellini began toying with a new idea.
“I somehow convinced my husband and aunties that our next adventure in Raleigh County was to open a restaurant,” she says, with a smile. “I thought we had a really good concept and good understanding that real food tastes better and different than food that has a lot of additives and preservatives and food that is frozen.”
So with a locally sourced food concept in hand, in April 2013, they opened the doors to The Dish Café in Daniels.
“We worked really hard in those first few years just to keep the doors open,” she says. “Once we were able to get folks in, they were able to notice the difference in our food. Now we’re in our seventh year and I’m really excited about that.”
It was through The Dish that Rotellini first became acquainted with the United Way of Southern West Virginia as the restaurant participated in Celebrity Night. She then sat on the board of directors and executive committee and was a Dancing With the Stars contestant.
When former executive director Margaret Ann O’Neal left for the same position in Charleston in 2017, Rotellini was invited to serve as acting director and was then offered the job on a permanent basis.
“It was a real joy to be able to come in and continue what she (O’Neal) had started,” Rotellini says of the United Way’s various fundraisers and annual campaigns, including the $900,000 campaign she is in the thick of at the moment.
“We’re probably at about 60 percent right now,” she says, adding the recent Dancing With the Stars event grossed $345,000. “That’s huge. That’s 35 percent of the goal right there.”
As Rotellini began to consider the idea of pursuing a job with the Chamber, she took stock.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, you know, I’m a businessperson in Raleigh County,’” she says. “My family has always been involved in business. I’ve done some really amazing things at the United Way and I’ve set that organization up for success. I feel like someone could come in and be able to assume and carry on just like I was able to do when Margaret Ann left.
“It just became more intriguing to me each day.”
Rotellini began brainstorming and got excited about how she could use her experiences to help others.
“Really, one of the things is, I felt like I was the example of exactly what we want to do,” she says. “Everyone likes to talk about ‘There’s no opportunity here. There’s no jobs here.’ Mark and I made jobs for ourselves. We said, ‘We’re going to open this business. We’re going to do this.’
“And through our determination we were able to create a really good life for ourselves here.”
She looked back on her tourism experience, how she uses technology to draw people from the Interstate in to The Dish Café for vegan or gluten-free food, and realized she could use those strategies to help the Chamber attract people and businesses into Beckley and Raleigh County.
“Those sorts of things really get your mind turning,” she says. “So I thought, ‘Wow! If Mark and I were able to start two new businesses out of the blue here and be successful, there’s some merit to that.’”
● ● ●
Since the announcement of her new position, Rotellini says people have approached her with ideas of how to improve the business community.
She says that’s something she will always welcome.
“One of the reasons we’ve been successful here at the United Way is we’ve always been open to ideas that were presented to us,” she says. “We never shut anything down. We explore it and we try it.
“That’s kind of my style and that’s probably how we will proceed at the Chamber.”
But it’s not yet time to act on any of those ideas, or even her own, as she says her first order of business will be to listen.
“I need to get to know the staff and what they do on a daily basis and to understand all of the projects, because the Chamber has many, many projects,” she says. “They’re out in the community every single day and I just want to be part of all those things.”
But that’s not to say she isn’t thinking ahead.
She’s thinking about how to attract new businesses and business owners.
“I think (about) businesses and services that support what we already have going for us,” she says. “Businesses that support our retirees, that support our tourism industry, that support our students and our medical community.”
She lists Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Uber Eats as “the easy things,” but also talks about the arts, capitalizing on festivals and drawing in other businesses that might give people “something to do.”
“We need to capitalize on an opportunity for growth with the schools (colleges),” she says. “These students come here and if it’s a more appealing place to live, if we can work on improving the quality of life, they may choose to stay.
“We’ve had some growth over the past couple of years because of pipeliners and the energy sector, but we all know that’s going to go away and we need to be planning for the future and how we are going to sustain our quality of life. We do that through things like arts, culture and the beauty of our area.”
And, just like with the Scout Jamboree in July, she says there are opportunities to be had working across county lines in terms of economic development.
“It (Jamboree) was clearly in Fayette County; however, it filled every hotel room in Beckley and provided lots of revenue to all of the restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.
“We can certainly look at it as Beckley-Raleigh County, but we also have to look at it as southern West Virginia,” she says. “There are ways we can help each other.”
Rotellini has ideas, but she’s keeping most of them under her cuff for now.
An obstacle in Raleigh County – and one she’s not sure how to solve – is that there isn’t a central “destination.”
“We have a lot of businesses, a lot of really great businesses, but they’re spread out all over,” she says.
“If we could have ‘Destination Downtown Beckley’ and find a way to bring businesses here and find a way to have enough traffic that they will survive … I think we can make it happen, but it’s going to take a concerted effort, a lot of people willing to spend some money and I’m not talking about the City of Beckley. I’m talking about landowners and business owners.
“It’s a difficult task, but it’s a great city,” she says. “It’s a beautiful city. I really do think it looks amazing these days.”
She has big goals, but no certain plans for how to achieve them.
Not just yet.
“So the big plan is, there’s not a big plan at this point,” she says. “It’s going to happen based on listening to the community and then just picking out some of the very best things and trying.
“I’m never afraid to try something new.”
