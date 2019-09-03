New BAF scholarship established in honor of George Albert Bragg

Dyane Corcoran lost her father on March 27, 2018. Within three months, she began her mission to honor his life and legacy by establishing a scholarship bearing his name -- George Albert Bragg. Mrs. Corcoran is using Beckley Area Foundation’s ‘building over time option’ which provides donors with five years to secure the required amount of $10,000 to create an endowed scholarship fund. The George A. Bragg Scholarship will benefit West Virginia residents who are graduating high school seniors studying criminal justice, creative writing or visual art (with first preference for photography).
George was described as a “family first” man and in 1980 married the “love of his life” Melody Estelle Lilly. Together they had three children; Dyane, who is employed with Beaver Coal, Morgan G. Bragg, a City of Beckley detective, and Zachary Aaron Bragg of Hopewell, VA. He and his wife operated a local publishing company specializing in publications telling the rich history of the West Virginia Coalfields. He was the publisher and author of three books on West Virginia Unsolved Murders.
Following family commitment, George’s greatest passion was photography. For three decades, he worked as a professional photographer specializing in panoramic photography utilizing an antique Cirkut camera. He was one of only 20 photographers in the United States experienced in this unique format. He never lost his passion for mastering new challenges in photography and was also one of the first professionals in the area to offer drone images commercially.
Additionally, he was zealous in his devotion to his community and demonstrated a desire to help protect it. One of his proudest achievements was being the organizer and leader of TNT (Tourists Not Trash), a community group which won a battle preventing a mega-landfill from being constructed at Garden Ground, the site which now houses Summit Bechtel Reserve.
George attended the WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery and the College of West Virginia in Beckley. George was a member of the Oak Hill Masonic Lodge, the United Mine Workers of America and a former Chairman of the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New River Family Health Center for over 20 years. He was a member of the Glen Jean Union Church and was baptized at the Red Star Baptist Church.
Anyone interested in making a donation to this fund may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or visit our website, bafwv.org, to donate online. If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund, call the Foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
— Beckley Area Foundation