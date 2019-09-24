The Resort at Glade Springs not only has lots to do for residents and resort guests but also has many offerings that are open to the general public.
Glade Springs Creative Director Ashley Long says some locals seem “scared of the gate” in reference to the security gate at the front of the resort. She wants the public to know they’re welcome to visit any of the resort’s public offerings at any time.
One of the biggest attractions is the resort’s upcoming 10th annual Halloween Fright Nights.
Glade Springs Resort closed its Equestrian Center in February due to “business decisions” according to Long, and the popular haunt will now take place there.
“It’s the largest haunted attraction within a few hours,” said Long. “It’s going to be huge this year. It’s the biggest and scariest it’s ever been.”
Fright Nights draws in approximately 1,000 people a night.
This year they’re offering a “virtual line” where guests can check-in and will be sent a text message when it’s their time to walk through the attractions.
The staff has spent more than four months building five brand new haunted attractions in the former Equestrian Center area for 2019.
The new attractions include The Hive, an alien-themed laser tag experience; Mr. Beard’s Freaks and Phobia Traveling Sideshow, a multi-sensory experience; Deadwood Manor haunted house; The Asylum; and Slaughterhouse, a flashlight experience where visitors find their way through pig man’s farm without being captured.
“It’s a huge Halloween festival,” Long said. “I take classes to learn and create and try to bring things to our state that you would normally have to drive out of state for.”
Fright Nights opens Friday, Oct. 4 and runs every Friday and Saturday in October.
The cost of Fright Nights is $25 per person at the gate or $22 online. A ticket admits guests into all five haunted attractions. There is also food and a beer tent on the premises.
In addition to the traditional fall Fright Nights, Glade Springs Resort will offer two new haunted events this winter – a Christmas and Valentine’s Day haunted experience.
The Fright Before Christmas event will be a Christmas themed haunted house and will be offered for one night only. My Bloody Valentine will be a Valentine’s Day weekend haunted attraction.
“Instead of dinner and a movie, we’re creating a whole new experience couples or friends can enjoy,” Long said.
Other events open to the public include the spa at Glade Springs Resort, Bunkers Sports Bar, the Escape Room, Thanksgiving, Easter and Mother’s Day brunch, and Santa’s Christmas Adventure, which runs November 30 through December 15.
“It’s a journey to the North Pole for families,” Long said about Santa’s Christmas Adventure.
“We actually give you a passport and you have to see if you’re on the naughty or nice list. It’s the perfect way to visit Santa Claus.”
During the Christmas experience, guests are taken to elf school where they learn how to be an elf. They also get to help supercharge Santa’s sleigh and take a photo with him.
“It includes hot chocolate and cookies. It’s all-inclusive and magical,” Long said.
“Everyone who graduates elf school gets an ornament and there’s also a snow pit where kids can play in the snow.”
Santa’s Christmas Adventure is pre-sale only so you must purchase a ticket to the event prior to arriving.
Glade Springs Resort is a 4,100-acre resort located at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels.
For more information on the upcoming Fright Nights, visit frightnightswv.com. You can also call 866-562-8054.