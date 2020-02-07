Citizens from Beckley's five wards are meeting to learn more about starting a Neighborhood Watch in their own neighborhoods, Ward IV Beckley Common Councilman Kevin Price said Friday.
Price, who arranged the meeting, said he has met with experts and has worked on the program for several years.
He said that anyone who is interested is invited to the free public meeting to learn more about how to start a watch in their own neighborhoods.
Beckley has a highly successful neighborhood watch in Ward III on Woodlawn Avenue, and Price said there are other watches around the city. His goal is to expand the program and make it available for everyone.
The meeting is today at the First Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center at 607 Johnstown Road at 7 p.m.