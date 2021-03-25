charleston – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February.
This year, as each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews are ready and waiting to fill trucks and mill and fill (rather than “throw and go”) the potholes.
Of the state’s 10 highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.
This spring, patching totals for this region so far include:
District 9
Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties
Total tons: 441.50
Man hours: 2,301.50
Total cost: $137,257
District 10
McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
Total tons: 211.80
Man hours: 949.50
Total cost: $52,147