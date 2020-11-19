CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he has awarded $999,995 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 40 projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services.
STATEWIDE
West Virginia State Police, $200,000, funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
RALEIGH COUNTY
City of Beckley, $15,000, funds will be used to support the position of a Prevention Resource Officer.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission, $15,000, funds will be used to support the position of a Prevention Resource Officer.