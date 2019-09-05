Rodney Robinson always said not much about his life would change if he ever became the National Teacher of the Year. However, when it was announced in April he was in fact receiving the recognition, his life changed forever.
"Within a matter of days I had 2,000 new followers on Twitter, nearly 500 Facebook friend requests, and I was given the key to the city by the Richmond Mayor," Robinson said Wednesday during a conference at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.
"The key doesn't work, I tried it a couple different places," he said, jokingly.
Robinson was the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Department of Education Juvenile Conference. A veteran educator from Richmond, Va., he teaches at the Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.
Robinson has spent much of his career forming critical relationships with students in residential programs, and learning how to counsel other children on avoiding the school-to-prison pipeline.
Robinson said his story began with his mother, Sylvia Robinson. Every child that came through their house growing up, always felt like they were the most important person on Earth, he said, because everyone always felt her love.
He described a time when he was 15 years-old, and was finally old enough to go the club with his older brothers, and his mother told him he couldn't go.
"Two weeks later my mother goes out of time, and you know what happened — I told my brothers I was ready to go that night, so went to the club that night, and it was the worst experience of my life."
Robinson said a fight broke out, and he ended up getting hit in the face, leaving him with a black eye. Feeling guilty, a few days later he told his mother what happened — how we went to the club, and that's how he got his black eye.
"I told her how sorry I was, and how awful I felt, and asked her what my punishment was," he said. "She told me my black eye was punishment enough, and that she knew my I wasn't ready to go, even though when my brothers were 15, they were able to go.
"She told me at 15 my brothers were ready for the environment, but she knew I wasn't. When I became a teacher, I took that into my classroom — not every student is on the same level."
Robinson said each student needs to get what he or she needs. Teachers need to make sure they can give kids what they need to be successful, which sometimes requires teachers to give more to some students, and less to others.
Everything he does as a teacher, he said, is viewed through a lens of equity.
He listed of some of his mission beliefs, where he said he believes all children have special gifts and can learn at a high level, but it's up to community stakeholders, teachers, parents, citizens, businesses, and government officials to ensure the students have what he or she needs to be successful.
"I believe in a trauma informed whole child approach to learning, and I believe all students should be civically minded socially conscious change agents in their community," Robinson said.
Most of Robinson's teaching platform is based on equity — both economic equity and cultural equity. With economic, he said all students are to get the resources they need when they need them to be successful. With cultural, all students need to have teachers and administrators who look like them, and appreciate and value their cultures.
In today's day and time, many children are going to school without their basic needs being met. Robinson offered some of his own tips he uses in the classroom.
First and foremost, physiological needs to be met, like food, water, shelter, and clothing, he said.
"The human body can't function at optimal performance if these basic physiological needs aren't satisfied."
He gave an example of how he always keep snacks in his desk at school for students when they're hungry. He described a time when several of his students petitioned with administration to get more snacks, and they won.
"They had to go through some red tape, but they did it, they got more snacks," Robinson said.
There are also safety needs, he said, such as both emotional and physical safety. With physical safety you must protect them against gang violence and bullying, and with emotional safety you must always let students know you are a safe place.
One of the most important things when dealing with the children, as a teacher, is to give them love and belonging, which is also trauma informed care, Robinson explained.
"You can't view your students as criminals, convicts or thugs," he said. "A student does not care about learning if he or she believes they are not loved and do not belong in your learning environment. They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.
"Nothing is more important than what students see, hear, feel or experience in the classroom."
