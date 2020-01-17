Researchers from the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) have partnered with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Marshall University’s College of Education and Professional Development to conduct a multi-year study to determine the long-term impact of a high-quality early learning program on later student achievement, WVDE officials announced Tuesday.
WVDE officials reported nearly 800 children from seven West Virginia counties are included in the initial study, with a planned expansion to additional counties in the upcoming school years. Three of those seven counties are Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas.
The study aims to determine how children who attend a West Virginia Universal Pre-K program fare in math, language, literacy and social skills compared to children who did not attend a West Virginia Universal Pre-K program. The study also aims to determine the overall quality of programming in early grades.
Dr. Milagros Nores, NIEER’s co-director of research, who is the principal investigator for the West Virginia study, said the West Virginia Universal Pre-K program has continuously engaged in initiatives to increase quality and effectively support children.
“We engaged with this longitudinal evaluation to understand children’s preschool through Grade 3 progress and support the West Virginia Department of Education’s continuous improvement efforts,” Nores said.
According to WVDE, NIEER recommends Pre-K through Grade 3 instructional leaders and educators provide a strong and purposeful focus on instructional supports to provide children with regular opportunities to engage in higher-level thinking skills, such as problem solving and questioning. The study also notes professional learning should be tailored to differentiate learning for children to ensure the gains found in Pre-K can be sustained into kindergarten and beyond.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine said the WVDE is extremely pleased to have the opportunity to partner with NIEER with this study to highlight specific information about how WVDE officials can help make systemic improvements to ultimately increase student achievement across all grades.
“It is critical that we begin to address gaps in achievement early through a comprehensive approach that looks at the whole child — not just their academic development,” Paine said.
Preliminary findings have been provided by NIEER to assist the WVDE’s Office of Early & Elementary Learning as they work with districts, schools and collaborative partners via the WVDE’s Pre-K through Grade 5 Taskforce on a Comprehensive Approach to Early & Elementary Learning to design an infrastructure of support for school districts and schools to make needed improvements.
Additionally, NIEER recommends focusing on improving classroom environments, instruction and learning opportunities for children in ages Pre-K through Grade 3, and Pre-K through Grade 3 instructional leaders and educators provide a strong and purposeful focus on instructional supports to provide children with regular opportunities to engage in higher-level thinking skills, WVDE officials stated.
The lessons learned and recommendations from this study will be used to further develop systems of support to positively impact Pre-K through Grade 3 programming statewide.