Friday, Aug. 18
• Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Jim Word Memorial Park, with music by Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz). https://beckley.events/
• Farmers Market, 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, 501 Neville St., Beckley, top level of the parking facility. Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The market will be open from July 17 through August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons. Contact David Richmond, WVU Extension agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20
• 2023 R100 National Archery Tour, noon Aug. 18, 7 a.m. Aug. 19, 7 a.m. Aug. 20, 3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem. The R100 is a family-friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country to host R100 events. All events will be the same format including two 50-target ranges (the Safari Range and the North American Range). Also specialty shoots each day. 608-931-0068, https://www.r100.org/shop/pipestem-wv-2023/
Saturday, Aug. 19
• Appalachian Specialty Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crossroads Mall, 5475 Robert C. Byrd, Mt. Hope. Free event presented by RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles. Come support local arts and crafts vendors as part of this year’s Appalachian Festival. This event will showcase many of the area’s best local vendors inside Crossroads Mall next to RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles. 681-823-4209, https://www.facebook.com/events/791031266008818
Sunday, Aug. 20
• Beckley Honey Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, 513 Ewart Ave., Beckley. Honey bee products, activities, vendors and information. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honey bee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in activities for the entire family. Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the new museum exhibit. The Long Point String Band will provide music throughout the day. Also specialty vendors and food vendors. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates. 304-256-1747, raleighcountybeekeepers.com
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Alabaster Boxer, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series will continue with Alabaster Boxer (replacing The Spanglers). Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. The concerts are over at 8 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
• Mark and Maggie O’Connor, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley. Mark and Maggie O’Connor perform Americana, bluegrass, American classical, and fiddling classics and originals and will feature vocal songs with Mark switching to guitar from their new project in 2023. “We Just Happened To Fly” is their new single. 304-256-4646, https://www.beckleyconcerts.com/events/mark-maggie-oconner-with-host-jim-snyder
Friday, Aug. 25
• Bluegrass and BBQ with Chance McCoy, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Place, Beckley. Chance McCoy, Grammy-winning artist, music producer and film composer from the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, will take the stage outside on the Conference Center Terrace at 6:45 p.m. Chance McCoy’s artistry brings together timeless music traditions with a new approach. 304-256-6843, https://wvtourism.com/event/bluegrass-bbq-with-chance-mccoy/
Friday, Aug. 25
• The Untrained Professionals, 8 p.m., Skyline Lodge, 127 Lakeview Drive, Ghent. Live music with a family-friendly indoor and outdoor atmosphere. 304-787-6201
• Pam Ross Live, 7 p.m., The Lost Paddle Bar and Grill, 2 Concho Road, Oak Hill. 1-800-787-3982
Friday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Aug. 26
• Appalachian Makers Market 2023, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, formerly known as the Appalachian Arts & Craft Fair. Bandit BBQ, Twisted Sister Tacos, Gils Beef Pit, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, Mountain Concessions Kettle Corn, Serendipity Italian Ice plus many local jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey, salsa and a local farmer’s market. Family-friendly activities include cloggers, line dancing, balloon art, coffee and canvas painting, veggie stacking and hot pepper eating contests. Harmony Wood Arts and others will demonstrate their craft, as well. Musicians include Lost Cannon playing Friday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and Shane Ingram & Friends playing Friday from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Entry fee: $5 adults, children 12 and under free. 304-252-7361. For complete schedule, visit https://appalachianfestival.net/makers-market/
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Just for Kids Family Day, noon-6 p.m., Main Street West, Oak Hill. Raleigh County Partners in Prevention are hosting their first Family Day for Fayette and Raleigh County families. Main Street in Oak Hill on Kelly Avenue and Main Street, from Comac to Central Avenue. Free activities and multiple prizes to give away for the day. A few vendors. “American Idol’s” Kamron Lawson will perform. https://allevents.in/oak%20hill/family-day/200025035763950
Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 27
• West Virginia Spartan Trifecta Weekend, 6 a.m. Aug. 26 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27, the Summit Bechtel Reserve, 2550 Jack Furst Drive, Glen Jean. This event gives racers the ability to complete a Trifecta (Sprint 5K, Super 10K & Beast 21K) in one weekend. Do one or do them all. This weekend also features a Spartan Trail Race. Kids’ obstacle course races are on the agenda. 304-465-2800, https://race.spartan.com/en/race/detail/7670/overview
Monday, Aug. 28
• Lego Construction Crew, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. In upstairs tiled area. 304-255-0511
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Sing & Sign Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. In upstairs tiled area. Up to age 2. 304-255-0511
