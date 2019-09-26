Nathan England grew up in a simpler time

Nathan England is a name that is well known around Mullens. He was elected to the city commission in the last election.
England is a 1993 graduate of Mullens High School and attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. He plans on returning soon to complete his degree.
He and his wife, Amie, have been married for 23 years. They have two children, Nathan Jr., known as Nate, and Allison.
Nate, 22, is a senior at Fairmont State University and works full-time. Allison, 19, is in her second year of New River Community and Technical College’s paralegal program and works two jobs.
Q. What is your best childhood memory?
A. I grew up in Mullens, and it was a great experience. I spent a lot of time outdoors with my friends and enjoyed the tight-knit community. Everyone truly knew everyone and it was always safe.
I have a lot of good childhood memories, but one that stands out is the summertime. My friends and I would get up and play basketball till the pool opened. Then stay at the pool from “open” to “close.” Then play basketball or something else again till dark.
I also remember our family vacations. My dad was a coal miner and rarely got any days off; but, on his vacation, we always went somewhere. I always enjoyed those trips. These seemed to be simpler times; but come to find out, I was having the time of my life.
Q. You do a lot of volunteer work. Tell me about the things in which you’ve been involved.
A. Volunteer work is a big part of who I am. Honestly, I’ve never been able to help people out financially, but I found other ways to do so. I started giving my time to those in need, and this is more important than money, I found out.
No matter what event I’ve done or planned, it’s seemed to work out positively.
I have a good support system as well. You can’t accomplish anything without some form of help. My family is always behind me and some close friends. They are the people behind the scenes that should receive just as much appreciation as I do.
Through the years, I’ve enjoyed all the events I’ve planned, although I didn’t like the circumstances of some. When people in the community pass on or are ill, it’s hard to be happy when someone is grieving. But, if a game or party or any event can keep their mind away from sadness or sickness for just a little while, I think I’ve accomplished my goal.
Volunteering is not about you. It’s about community. To pick up trash, to clean a playground, to help a child in need is not something you should be appreciated for and get a pat on the back for – it should be something you give from your heart.
Q. How important do you believe it is for people to be involved in their communities and to volunteer with projects, activities, etc.?
A. I think it is very important for people to volunteer in the community and help with projects and activities.
When a problem arose one time, I asked a man I admire at work, “Why don’t someone do something?”
He simply replied, “Well, you’re somebody.”
I think it’s a lot simpler than people make it. If you treated everyone like you want to be treated, and cleaned up after yourself, there would be less trouble, conflict, and trash in the community.
Be the change you want to see.
Q. You work for Norfolk Southern. How long? Tell me about the job.
A. I have worked for Norfolk Southern railroad for 19 years. I spent most of my time as a conductor, but I’m an engineer and spent six years as a yardmaster as well.
No one understands the railroad (except for, maybe, a railroader’s spouse) until you’ve worked there. Working on call for all shifts, working fatigued, and missing out on a lot of things at home are just part of the lifestyle.
In our area, our work depends on coal and how coal production is doing.
The railroad here at home truly is feast or famine. There are some people I’ve been closer with than others over the years at work, but I consider all the men and women I’ve worked with to be my brothers and sisters.
Q. What other jobs have you held?
A. I started working when I was 18 years old. In one way or the other, I’ve enjoyed every job I’ve held. I cut grass and right of ways at a coal mine as my first job. I worked at a grocery store. I worked at a woodworking and cabinet shop in North Carolina. I delivered flowers and baskets to flower shops all over. I dressed as a character in a suit for a local radio station. I’ve cut grass, washed cars, and have always tried to do my best for my family.
Q. Which was your favorite? Why?
A. Honestly, and I didn’t know it at the time, one of my best and favorite jobs was dressing up in that suit as a character. The head was heavy, the suit was hot, and the pay wasn’t good, but it made a lot of people smile and showed me that, even when I thought I was at my lowest, a lot of people have it way worse than I do.
Q. Why did you decide to run for public office?
A. I decided to run for public office to help people. At a fundraiser or an event, you are helping a certain group or person one time.
In public office, you can help the entire community over your term.
Although it is stressful at times, I don’t consider it a job. It’s like a fundraiser on a grander scale. You’re helping people and trying to secure funding from different areas to keep the town going. I am proud to be elected as a city commissioner in the town that I love.
Q. What do you hope to accomplish for Mullens?
A. In Mullens, I hope to accomplish returning Mullens to its roots and building a large business atmosphere. I want to see people move here and enjoy it as I do. I want to see businesses open and flourish.
While in office, I plan on using the opening of the Coalfields Expressway as a means to bring more people in.
Mullens is becoming a more ATV-friendly community and it’s helping. People are coming here for the Hatfield and McCoy trails and, while here, they are seeing how friendly and great Mullens really is.
Overall, I would like to have more jobs, more places to buy items, and people enjoying recreation.
Q. Who has been the biggest influence in your life? Why?
A. In my life, I have had many positive influences. My grandpas were both hard-working men that worked hard to support their families. They both passed away when I was young, and I didn’t get to spend as much time with them as I would have liked.
Overall, the biggest influence in my life has been my dad, Ronnie England. He worked underground in the coal mines for 40 years.
As far as I can remember, except for vacation, he never missed a day of work and rarely had a day off. He’s the hardest-working man I’ve ever known.
He now has half a lung, COPD, and other ailments from the mines, but is still tougher than me and can outwork me. I respect him more than anyone I’ve ever known.
I didn’t get to see him a lot growing up, and didn’t get to spend a lot of time, but as I got older I understand the sacrifices he made for my mom, my sister, and me.
He spent his entire life to make someone else a better life, and that makes me admire him more than he’ll ever know.
Q. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
A. In 10 years, I would like to see myself with a completed college degree, and possibly holding an elected state office. Mostly, in 10 years, I would like to see my family and friends healthy and happy.
Q. What is the one thing in your life of which you are most proud?
A. In my life, I’m most proud of the fact that the Lord saw fit to send my wife my way. She has been by me through all my ups and downs, and the good and the bad. We have raised two good kids that I am very proud of. When I leave this earth, if I’m known for nothing else than I helped raise two good kids, that will be more than enough for me.
Q. Anything you want to add?
A. Just know that, if you’re in my life, you are important to me. I appreciate all the help I’ve gotten from anyone – mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially.
Be happy, clean up after yourself, and help everyone you can.