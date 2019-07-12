Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc. will have a special calf sale this Saturday, with about 60 unweaned steers and 60 unweaned heifers from one farm, about 15 weaned calves from one farm and about 35 unweaned calves from one farm.
The sale is every Saturday at 2 p.m. On July 9, the market posted 405 head sold with total sales at $303,791.11
Stocker feeder cattle: steers: 200-400 pounds, $103-$109; 401-600 pounds, $75-$151; 601-800 pounds, $124-$145; 801-999 pounds, $113-$115.
Bulls: 200-400 pounds, $136; 401-600 pounds, $117-$137; 601-800 pounds, $110-$131; 801-999 pounds, $90.
Heifers: 200-400 pounds, $102-$130; 401-600 pounds, $65-$131; 601-800 pounds, $80-$124.50.
Heifers sold on the phone: Lot 1: number of head, 57, average weight 585, $136. Lot 2: number of head, 73, average weight 620, $134.75.