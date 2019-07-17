Authorities have released the names of the individuals involved in two fatal shootings in Hico last Friday.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Darcie Johnson, 40, of Mount Nebo, fatally shot her husband Ricky Johnson, 39, multiple times in the vehicle before also killing herself.
“Eye witness accounts were utilized in conjunction with information provided by the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner to establish what had occurred in this incident,” the release stated.
Around 8:15 a.m. last Friday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a stopped vehicle along U.S. 19 in Hico near the W.Va. 60 interchange. Further reports indicated the gunshots were discharged within the vehicle, and responders found the husband and wife in the vehicle, both sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.
