Tuesday night’s Raleigh County Board of Education meeting ended with cheers, applause and several embraces after it was decided that Brian Nabors would return as the head coach for the Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ basketball team.
Dozens of people, including several players from the team, packed the typically vacant board room Tuesday to show support as well as speak on behalf of their coach, who was also present.
Nabors tendered his resignation abruptly last Thursday before the Flying Eagles’ win over Bluefield on Senior Night.
The coach and school officials have chosen not to reveal the reason for his sudden resignation just as the basketball season was entering tournament time.
Raleigh BOE members were set to vote on Nabors' resignation at their meeting Tuesday night. However, The Register-Herald learned Tuesday morning from Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price that Nabors had sent him a letter rescinding his resignation.
“I can tell you there is a letter on my desk that he wishes to rescind his resignation,” Price said. “I can confirm that.”
In light of that letter, when it came time to vote on personnel matters, board members voted to amend the agenda and remove Nabors' name from the list of resignations.
Before going into executive session to discuss other personnel matters, Raleigh County board member Richard Snuffer gave a thumbs up to Nabors, who was seated in the front row of the audience, and said, “You’re good.”
“We’re good?” said Nabors in response.
“You’re good,” Snuffer repeated. “Your name has been removed.”
Snuffer's announcement was met with a loud round of applause by those in attendence who spontaneously rose to their feet and began sharing hugs.
Members of the WWHS girls’ basketball team, dressed in their maroon basketball sweatsuits, formed huddle with Nabors and his brother Gene, who is the assistant coach.
Speaking to his players in the huddle, Nabors made several reassuring remarks and also thanked them for their support.
“Family on three,” one player in the huddle yelled after Nabors finished speaking, to which everyone responded, “One, two, three, family.”
Following the meeting, Nabors said he was thankful to have so many in the community support him.
“I’m just thankful to God that I have so many people in this community to come out and support (me) and I’m just glad to be back with my team,” he said.
“I just missed my team and it's been a rough few days. And I'm just glad to be – I'm so thankful to be with my team.”
Nabors declined to comment on the reason behind his sudden resignation or why he chose to withdraw that resignation.
Prior to the board taking any action regarding Nabors’ coaching status, several community members spoke in favor of returning Nabors to his position at WWHS, calling him a leader and a mentor.
No one spoke in opposition.
Tim Creasy, whose daughter plays for the WWHS basketball team, said Nabors is one of the biggest champions and advocates for the girls who play on his teams.
“The instillment and the leadership that (Nabors) has placed with the kids, with the families has been amazing,” Creasy said.
"When (West Virginia Gov.) Jim Justice called us thugs, (Nabors) was the man that was in front that took the heat and pushed, and he kept our girls and this community together.”
The incident Creasy referred to happened on Feb. 11, 2020, in the Greenbrier East High School gymnasium during a girls’ basketball game between Woodrow Wilson High and Greenbrier East High, two schools known for their longstanding rivalry in sports.
Following the game, Justice, the head coach of the Greenbrier East team, was heard describing the Woodrow team as “a bunch of thugs,” though later he said he regretted using the term.
Raleigh County resident Clifton Montgomery, speaking at the meeting, said the 2020 incident was a sign that Nabors' resignation should not be allowed to stand.
“Three years ago when Coach Nabors' team was inexcusably labeled as thugs by someone in a major position of power, to observe how this man did not retaliate with anger, harsh words of his own, or anything that would fuel the fire, instead with class, dignity and true leadership, this man rallied his team,” Montgomery said.
“That’s who Brian Nabors is, a leader, one who demands excellence and is respected by not only his players, but by the vast majority of this community because of it.”
Others who spoke on Nabors' behalf shared similar sentiment and called Nabors a man of integrity.
No one made a specific reference to the possible reason behind the resignation or Nabors’ decision to rescind that resignation. They simply referred to it as a “mistake” made by Nabors.
“I think everyone in this room has made at least one mistake in life,” said Bishop Fred Simms to board members. “I want to encourage this board to remember Brian Nabors, not according to his history, his mistake, but according to the destination, the impact that he has had on these children, and on our community as a whole.”
Nabors has served as the coach of the Flying Eagles since 2015 when he took over a struggling program and turned it into one that is respected around the state. After posting a 9-38 record in his first two seasons as head coach, the Flying Eagles improved to a 14-12 record in the 2017-18 season.
Two years later, Woodrow went 20-4 and defeated Greenbrier East for a sectional championship before beating George Washington in a Region 3 co-final to advance to the Class AAA state tournament.
Woodrow defeated Morgantown in the first round of the state tournament, which was canceled the next day because of Covid.
In 2021, Woodrow was declared the sectional champion in a no-contest after Greenbrier East could not play because of Covid. The Flying Eagles went on to beat Capital for their second straight berth in the state tournament, where they lost to GW in the first round.
Woodrow was 10-8 when Nabors resigned last week. His assistant coach and brother, Gene Nabors, led the team to wins over Bluefield and Riverside in his absence.
Woodrow’s next scheduled game is Wednesday night at Oak Hill. The Flying Eagles have clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
