Community members will get a chance to ask questions of the candidates vying for their vote in the May 10 Primary Election in an upcoming Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
The event will take pace Friday, May 6, at the Beckley Convention Center, Room C – three days before election day.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Refreshments will also be available.
Barbara Charles, president of the Raleigh County NAACP, said the event is important because it allows community members to get to know the people looking to represent them.
“We’ve always been very much into voting rights and voting is so crucial and important that everyone exercise their right to vote,” Charles said. “More importantly, it gives a forum for what (the candidates) views are.”
Charles said community members who attend will be able to submit questions that they would like asked of the candidates.
Candidates will then be asked these questions during the forum as well as given time to introduce themselves to the public.
“The community has to be able to be involved and this is their involvement, and a way to find out which candidate is representing what they feel necessary for our area,” Charles said. “And I’m very curious about this, what people are feeling.”
Charles said the event is open to all candidates.
Candidates who wish to participate should send their name, phone number and other candidate information to the Raleigh County NAACP at P.O. Box 1121, Beckley, WV 25802, C/O MEET THE CANDIDATE.