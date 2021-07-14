A New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 186 months in federal prison for his participation in a drug trafficking organization in Mercer County.
James Walker, 43, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, oxymorphone, oxycodone and hydromorphone, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of West Virginia. Walker was charged as a result of a long-term, multi-state investigation known as Operation X-Nation. Walker also forfeited $150,000 in proceeds generated from his drug trafficking activity.
Between August 2017 and August 31, 2019, Walker worked with other members of a a drug trafficking organization to distribute prescription pills and cocaine in and around Mercer County, according to Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.