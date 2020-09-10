A New York man pled guilty on Tuesday for his participation in a drug trafficking organization in Mercer County.
James Walker, 43, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, oxymorphone, oxycodone and hydromorphone.
Walker was charged as a result of a multi-state investigation known as Operation X-Nation.
As part of the plea agreement, Walker also agreed to forfeit $150,000, which represents proceeds generated from his drug trafficking activity.
Walker admitted that between August, 2017, and August 31, 2019, he distributed prescription pills and cocaine in and around Mercer County.
Walker facilitated drug transactions with people he now knows were working with law enforcement as confidential informants, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Walker would then direct the informant to one of several trailers he owned in different trailer parks in Mercer County.
Once the informants arrived at the trailer park, Walker would then direct them to meet with a particular member of the network to purchase the drugs.
At the time of his arrest, Walker was in possession of approximately 1,500 prescription pills that he intended to distribute.
He also was arrested in Princeton on January 10 of this year.
At that time Walker was driving a car that had a hidden mechanical trap that he admitted was used to transport controlled substances.
Walker faces up to 20 years in federal prison and $1 million fine, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, when he is sentenced on December 14.