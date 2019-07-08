With the excitement of BEX Fest still lingering in the air, Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre operations manager Shane Pierce reviewed the theater’s July schedule and shared future creative endeavors.
July 13
In preparation for WV Collective’s production of “Death of a Salesman,” which will be at The Raleigh the first week of August, the theater has only one scheduled July event — the mystery horror screening, which has been chosen by another avid mystery horror screening attendant.
“The WV Collective has a lot of time tied up at theater allocated for rehearsals and preparation,” Pierce stated, adding that the break in the schedule will allow him the time he needs to reflect on the theater’s goals for the second half of 2019.
“I have a lot to think about and there is a lot of reflection that needs done to keep the second half of the year a success… it’s time to buckle down and make that push for this next half of the year to be just as good as the first, if not better.”
As far as the mystery horror screening, although Pierce couldn’t reveal what movie has been chosen, he did say that the guest who chose the film has selected something a little different.
“She is going with something out in the left field. This film is a little more thoughtful and more atmospheric than those in the past.”
According to the theater’s operations manager, after becoming a big critical hit internationally, the film was remade into an American film and received its own critical acclaim here.
The film will begin showing at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
l l l
In line with its new business partner initiative, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is still seeking businesses to cross-promote for the remainder of the year.
Concluding its partnership with Yummi Japan, the theater will be hosting a gift card giveaway. Although nothing has been finalized yet, Pierce stated the playhouse will most likely conduct the giveaway over Facebook Live in the next few weeks.
Along with searching for new business partners, the playhouse will also be working toward showing its documentary in the 23rd annual Appalachian Festival occurring at the end of August.
“We always try to contribute something to the festival. This year we will be showing a short documentary about who the art curators are here in Beckley and what they have been doing over the years.”
Pierce stated that southern West Virginia seems to be in a flux as far as art programming is concerned. With the highly anticipated BEX Fest having just ended, Pierce and other creators in the area are left feeling hopeful and inspired.
“The art programs have high and lows and right now I feel like we are at a point where we are in a high. I am feeling really inspired by the community as a whole… the talent pool here is enormous. If we want to stay in the high, we need to continue to support and cultivate the arts. We need to make that choice.”
l l l
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is at 403 Neville St. in Beckley. For more information on events and potential partnership inquiries visit the theater’s website at theraleighwv.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheRaleighWV.