With the holiday season now in full effect, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, located at 403 Neville Street, prepares for an eventful end-of-the-year agenda.
“The November schedule seems a little bare, but we actually have a lot of big things going on at the theatre this month,” stated Shane Pierce, operations manager.
Saturday, Nov. 16
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be opening its doors for the Beckley Art Center’s Academy of Creative Arts Fall Music Recital.
According to Robby Moore, BAC director, the Academy of Creative Arts, which maintains a plethora of educational programs, was recently acquired by the art center and now operates as part of the BAC — a charitable non-profit organization.
Approximately 45 students, who have been taking private lessons throughout the year, will showcase their talents during the recital.
“We liked to have the recital every semester because it gives the students who take music lessons the chance to perform and show what they’ve been learning. It gives them the opportunity to share all of that with their friends and family ... I also think that element of public performance is really great. When you’re learning everything, it is just part of the process, and the live performance is just another element of that process.” Moore said.
Moore also gave a look into what can be expected from those who participate during Saturday’s performance.
“Various instruments will be represented,” he revealed. “Some of our voice students will be singing and others will be playing the piano, the guitar, the mandolin and several percussion instruments.”
Due to a large number of students participating, the recital will be split into two sessions with the first taking place at 3:30 p.m. and the second following at 5:30 p.m.
While the recital is open to the public, there is a $5 admission fee.
Pierce stated that, while the audience is mostly made of up family and friends, it isn’t uncommon to see people of the community attend recitals such as these.
“We have had random people just show up and have a good time with us. We have a lot of promising musical talent here in Beckley of all different levels and its really inspiring to see others in the community excited about that.”
November 20-24
“Our big event for the month is the ‘Frack!’ revival. There will be five performances of the show over five days.”
“Frack!” — a full-length musical comedy play written by southern West Virginia native, JC Lacek — premiered at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in June of 2017 and quickly gained popularity for its original music and realistic plot.
Now, two years and an entirely different cast later, WVCollective once again presents “Frack!” under the direction Robbie Moore.
Pierce expressed his excitement for “Frack!” by showing its rich connection to the area.
“It was written by a local, the musical was written by a local and it’s being performed by locals.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23 the show will take place at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 24, the show will have a matinée showing at 2 p.m.
Advance tickets for the musical are priced at $15 and are available for purchase on the WVCollective website wvcollective.org.
Tickets will also be available at the doors on the night of the event for $20.
l l l
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will not have a specific business partner for the month of November. Instead, they have partnered with several local businesses in the area to create passports — small booklets that will be filled with a list of the businesses participating as well as the deals they will be offering.
According to Pierce, a member of the Downtown Beckley Business Association, the playhouse decided to take this route this month to promote Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
“We wanted to take the monthly partner thing and escalate it... Some of the passport’s deals will be good until the end of November and some will go all the way through until Christmas and New Year’s. It was up to each business to decide the length of their discount.”
For more information on the
Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre,
visit theraleighwv.com.