The drive-in Music in the Park event has been moved from Saturday to today, due to stormy weather forecast for Saturday.
Shane Ingram will perform at the park shelter from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., and then Jim Snyder will perform on the stage from 6 to 7 p.m. A food vendor will sell concessions from 5 to 7 p.m. Only 36 car spots are available at the drive-in event (parking every other parking space), and free car passes were to be picked up in advance at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine (open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Attendees should stay with their vehicles during the show, unless visiting concessions where social distancing and masks are requested. Funding support for the event is from the WV Fairs & Festivals Irish Heritage Festival fund.