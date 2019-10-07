Two Monroe County nonprofit organizations will benefit from an offering taken at this weekend’s musical event, “Music from the Soul,” scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Presbyterian Church.
Performers will include:
• Tim McNair, who will play guitar and sing
• Tim Holbrook, who will sing
• Leah Trent, Roger Trent and Maggie Bostic, who will play harps, and Kiersten White, who will sing
• Connie Copeland and Kathy Martin, who will play piano duets
• Don Dransfield, who will play Uilleann pipes (Irish bagpipes) and guitar and will sing
• John Wyatt, who will play the banjo and sing
• Greg Scott, who will sing
The Monroe County Food Pantry and Monroe County Animal League will benefit from the offering collected at the event in Union. Light refreshments will be served.
All are welcome to attend. There is no admission charge.
Tina Alvey