Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC TV’s "America’s Got Talent," is celebrating his 12th annual "Home For The Holidays" Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns all over West Virginia.
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Murphy crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. And, for the first time ever, his special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. "The Cline Twins," the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season, will bring their hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences.
The tour will include a stop at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville on Thursday, Dec. 22.
"Landau’s Home For The Holidays" 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education and its "Never Too Late To Graduate" platform. Murphy is a spokesperson for WVAE and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.
Tickets for the "Landau Home For The Holidays" tour's first three shows are on sale now at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or the individual venue’s website. All remaining performances will go on sale next week. Fans can reserve tickets for those shows in advance now by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the "Landau Line" tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.
"Landau’s Home For The Holidays" tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau’s "Kids Joy Toy Drive" and receive a digital copy of his "Christmas Made For Two" full-length Christmas album.
The '12th Annual 12 Shows In 12 Towns' for Landau’s 2022 Home For The Holidays Tour are:
• Saturday, Dec. 3 — Clarksburg, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (On sale)
• Sunday, Dec. 4 — Keyser, WVU Potomac State College (On sale)
• Thursday, Dec. 8 — Berkeley Springs, Star Theatre (On sale)
• Friday Dec. 9 — Spencer, Roane County High School Theater (Coming soon)
• Saturday, Dec. 10 — Charleston (Private event)
• Thursday, Dec. 15 — Point Pleasant High School Theater (Coming soon)
• Friday, Dec. 16 — Delbarton Opry House (Coming soon)
• Saturday, Dec. 17 — Lewisburg, Rhema Christian Center (Coming soon)
• Monday, Dec. 19 — Bluefield, Granada Theater (Coming soon)
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Moundsville, Strand Theater (Coming soon)
• Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Huntington City Hall Auditorium (Coming soon)
• Thursday, Dec. 22 — Fayetteville, Historic Fayette Theater (Coming soon)
Murphy is the soul- and Sinatra-singing season six winner of NBC TV’s "America’s Got Talent." The former car washer's Columbia Records debut album, produced by Grammy winner Steve Tyrell, spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart. Landau's follow-up holiday album "Christmas Made For Two" raised thousands for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia and received nationwide airplay. In 2017, he released his third album "Landau," recorded at Capitol Records in Los Angeles, and produced by Grammy winner Jeff Weber, followed by 2021’s "Landau-Live In Las Vegas" released on the prestigious Cellar Live label.
He has toured across the U.S. and internationally, but he says his favorite shows of all are "when I come home to West Virginia for the holidays."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.