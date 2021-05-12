Mural will be unveiled Friday

Cross Creek Hospitality invites the public to attend the grand unveiling of a new mural in White Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. Friday.
The 1,020-square-foot mural will be displayed on the east-facing exterior wall of the historic Bowling Hardware building at 697 Main St. E., soon to be the home of a trio of businesses — Big Draft Brewing, The Local Café and Cross Creek on Main.
Artist Craig Reagor completed the design celebrating the natural beauty of West Virginia first as a seven-canvas acrylic panorama. The final rendering will measure 8.5-feet tall by 120-feet long, according to a press release issued by Cross Creek Hospitality.
Reagor and his wife, Wendy, who is also a painter and mixed media artist, split their time between northeast Florida and West Virginia. Their artworks can be found in Studio 3 at Lee Street Studios in Lewisburg.