Smoke from a fire at an indoor storage facility in Beckley could be seen for miles in all directions as firefighters from multiple departments worked to extinguish the flames.
Beckley Fire Captain Ernie Parsons said the Beckley Fire Department was called to a fire at a U-Haul storage facility located off Ragland Road behind Panera at roughly 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Parsons said no one was injured or was inside the building when the fire was reported.
He added that they did not yet know the cause of the fire, which was being investigated.
Beckley Fire Captain Joe Coughlin said when he arrived on the scene, fire was shooting out of a large bay door at the front of the building.
Coughlin, incident commander, said that looking through the bay door, the interior of the right side of the building looked to be fully engulfed in flames so they had no choice but to attack the fire from the outside.
“It was burning fast when I got here,” Coughlin said.
“The whole roof had collapsed on that part of the building, so it was not safe to be going in there,” he said, pointing to the metal beams which a few hours earllier had supported the roof but were now bent inward from the heat of the fire.
To control the fire and ensure that it did not spread to the rest of the building, roughly 23 firefighters from the Beckley Fire Department and four or five from the Beaver Fire Department were called and stationed at the front and back of the building, Coughlin said.
Using fire engines with ladders extended over the building, firefighters were able to spray the building from above with water.
A Beckley ladder truck was positioned in the front of the building, which is located on Crook Street off Ragland Road.
In order to access the back half of the building, the Beaver Fire Department parked its engines in the back of the Walmart parking lot near the fueling station.
For nearly an hour as firefighters battled the fire from either side, a thick cloud of black smoke, which extended several feet in the air, prevented firefighters on one side of the building from seeing their counterparts on the other side of the building.
Coughlin said the black smoke is a result of burning roofing materials.
By 5 p.m. no flames were visible from the building and the black smoke was replaced with much thinner gray smoke, as crews continued to spray water on the building.
Coughlin said this was a sign that they had contained the fire as the majority of the smoke coming off the building now was just steam.
Coughlin said building plans list the building at 150 feet long, 70 feet wide and 30 feet tall.
He added that no employees were present when the fire started as it’s an “unmanned storage facility.”
Coughlin said there was a crew working on the roof when the fire started, but it’s unclear if their work was the cause of the fire.
Coughlin said when he arrived some of those roofers were on the roof while it was in flames, but they all made it down safely.
He added that it is unclear what was in storage units on that side of the building as they were being used for “personal use” by patrons.
In front of the storage facility are outdoor storage units as well as a parking lot for RVs. Both were untouched by the fire.
Coughlin said he was made aware that vehicles were being stored inside the building.
“Every now and then you hear a pop, and we think it’s the tires on those vehicles,” he said.
Coughlin said it was likely emergency personnel would remain on the scene for several more hours and possibly overnight as a precaution.