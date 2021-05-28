Wyoming County Council on Aging’s Mullens Senior Center is set to re-open June 22 with an outdoor celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The continuing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic forced the temporary closing of the senior center more than a year ago – on March 17, 2020.
The nurses and case managers, however, have continued to do assessments by phone and health insurance counselors assisted seniors in-person by appointment.
“We are so excited to announce that the goal of the board of directors of the Council on Aging Inc. is to re-open the Mullens Senior Center by June 22,” said Jennifer Gibson Brown, Council on Aging executive director.
Anyone showing any symptoms of Covid-19, or is awaiting results from a Covid-19 test, and those who are required to quarantine will not be allowed to participate, Brown emphasized.
“Participants are encouraged to talk to their health care provider to assess their individual risk and to determine if they should attend the center,” she explained.
“Grab and Go” meals will still be an option for those not ready to eat in a congregate setting; pickup times will be from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
“There are going to be some changes from the way some things were before,” Brown said. “Our responsibility, along with our participants, is to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“We will educate all participants on the re-opening policy and procedures.”
Some of those changes include always wearing masks on the buses as well as required health screenings prior to entering the bus or the center, Brown noted.
Additionally, seniors cannot share items, such as coffee pots, tea dispensers, salt and pepper shakers, among others.
Participants will only be allowed to bring in their necessary items to the center.
Also, healthy hand hygiene will be a must for all participants, Brown said.
Wyoming County Council on Aging and All Care Home and Community Services provide a multitude of services for seniors that include assisted public transportation, home-delivered meals, in-home personal care, nutrition education and counseling, group and individual support, resource counseling, among others.
Prior to the pandemic, the senior center also provided a gathering place for seniors, a place to have lunch daily and socialize with friends, as well as participate in structured activities, and take advantage of the many available services.
— Mary Catherine Brooks