Though Susan England retired from WVU just over a year ago and now lives in Buckhannon, she is returning to assist with the upcoming Mullens Dogwood Festival.
She coordinated the festival for more than two decades while living in the small town.
“Mullens is my hometown and I want to see the town thrive,” she said. “I may not be living there, but it's where I'm from and made me who I am today.”
The Davisson Brothers Band will headline the returning festival, scheduled May 5-9.
Named one of Rolling Stone Country's “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” in 2018, the band plays a mix of country and rock and will take the stage Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m.
The fireworks display will follow the concert and is sponsored by Consol.
Also on Saturday, the Allen Smith Band takes the stage at 2 p.m., Ivan and The Outlaws at 3 p.m., followed by Dave Runion at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Derek and Candice Sesco will be featured on stage at 6 p.m., followed by The Stewart Family at 7:30 p.m., then Caleb Clark at 9 p.m.
On Thursday, 92.7 The Mix will present the Mullens Idol contest at 6:30 p.m. on the stage. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Gambill Amusements will provide carnival rides from 6 until 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; then, on Saturday, carnival rides will begin at noon.
Returning with the festival are favorites that include the Mullens Fire Department hot dog sales, the Dogwood Tree Planting Ceremony, Spaghetti Eating contest, the Rubber Ducky Race, Sweets and Eats Contest, Sarge McGhee Sidewalk Chalk Contest, among numerous others.
A variety of vendors are also scheduled to participate.
A complete schedule of events can be found in the festival brochure, available at numerous locations in town.
•
“This festival is different in that we had no idea until the middle of March whether or not we could have the event,” she said.
Last year, the festival had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Once (Gov. Jim Justice) gave the green light for fairs and festivals to be held beginning May 1, the festival committee went to work.
“We started meeting weekly and planned the event. We had to eliminate some events because there was not enough time to notify the participants.
“Additionally, this year we have a new carnival. Gambill Amusements is not only a statewide carnival, they provide entertainment across the country. We are very fortunate to have gotten them for the festival,” England said.
“Not only do we have a new carnival, we added some new events. We are holding the Kidz Bike Race on Saturday for youth 14 and under, as well as the Kids Baking Championship.
“I am very proud to be part of an event that is supported by the community,” England noted. “We could not hold this event if we didn't have community partners who support us financially.
“Not only have individuals and businesses from Mullens provided financial help, we have had help from throughout Wyoming County.
“The Mullens Dogwood Festival Committee are an outstanding group of individuals as well. This group has worked together to ensure that we have a successful festival. I feel very fortunate to be working with such an awesome group of people,” England emphasized.
England serves as president.
“... I am most proud of the memorial tree planting. I believe that we should remember those individuals that have made our community. The tree planting is a way to not only remember, but also to say 'your life mattered' to all of us,” she said.
The ceremony is scheduled Friday at 3 p.m.
“We have several raffles during the festival,” she said. “Not only do we have our annual half/half, Rubber Ducky Race and Bossy Bingo, this year we are raffling a 9 mm pistol.
“I am truly looking forward to a great festival,” England emphasized.
Sponsors include West Virginia Arts and Humanities Council, Autrey and Toler, Casey Repass, Christy’s Creative Confections, Complete Bookkeeping Solutions, Dairy Queen, Don Shifflette, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Clark, Larry Jennings, Ole’ Jose, Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce, Mullens Fire Department, Mullens Moose, Professional Business Products, R.D. Bailey Lake, Tankersley Funeral Home, Twin Falls State Park, 92.7 The Mix, Summit Bank, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Wyoming County Commission, A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio, Butch McNeely State Farm Insurance, Charlie’s Pharmacy, City of Mullens, D S Sportsman’s Corner, Dana Bailey Long, England’s Excavating, Kenny Burrell, Louise Hess, Mullens IGA, Mullens Community Theater, Mullens Police Department, Pat’s Fashions, Pineville Furniture Company, Shentel, The Rebel Smokehouse, Second Street Station, Sure Group Insurance, Vanity Table, WalMart, WVU Extension Service, and Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The sound system is provided by Fallen Rock Entertainment.
Tera Rolden designed the festival T-shirt, available for $15.
Additional Dogwood Festival Board of Directors include Mayor Jenny Ann Martin, vice president; Karen Thorn, secretary; Sara Lou Frank, treasurer; Chad Cox, entertainment director; along with members Dana Bailey-Long, Justin England, Nathan R. England Sr., Nathan England, Louise Hess, Cathy Huff, Scott Johnson, Sherry Meadows, Frank Montrosse, and Christy Season.