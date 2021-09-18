Mullens Community Development Corporation plans hotel future

Still towering 70 feet over the small town of Mullens, the Wyoming Hotel has been slowly consumed by decay since it was closed nearly five decades ago.
Paint is peeling from the walls. Floors are littered with debris. And, sitting at the confluence of the Guyandotte River and Slab Fork, the structure has been repeatedly flooded through its more than 100-year existence.
That decay, however, is at an end thanks to the Mullens Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization made up of current and former residents who want to restore the once posh structure to its former grandeur.
Work will begin later this month to shore up the rear of the building, explained Carolyn Wilcox, president of the Mullens Community Development Corporation.
There will be some work done to the roof and the fire escape will be removed, she said.
The next step will be to make improvements to the front of the building, then clean up the inside.
Many of the 68 guest rooms still have tattered curtains at the windows as well as the furniture that was there when the hotel closed in the mid 1970s.
Some of the unique features of the historic hotel can be saved, Wilcox believes, including the marble, a lot of the tile, along with much of the furniture.
Committee members hope to utilize the skills of the House of Wonder, in Maben, for the furniture refinishing, she said.
“That will be beneficial to them and to us,” she said.
Restoring the building will be completed one level at a time, Wilcox said, as funding becomes available.
The first floor houses a lobby area, a combination dining hall and ball room which can seat up to 250 people, five commercial bays and is encircled by a second-story mezzanine with social rooms.
On the top three floors are the guest rooms with a shared bathroom on each floor.
The mezzanine will likely have to be restored with the first floor renovations, she said.
New plumbing and electrical work will also have to be completed.
Bathrooms will have to be constructed in each guest room to meet today's standards, Wilcox noted.
There has already been interest in using the top two floors for condominiums, she said.
Additionally, some of the first-floor space will likely be used for tele-health services from CAMC and Princeton Community hospitals, Wilcox said, noting the community has strong connections with top administrators at both facilities.
It is difficult for some elderly residents to travel to Charleston, or Princeton, or Morgantown for services, she said.
“A lot of older people don't drive or can't drive any longer. They don't have kids or their kids are too busy to drive them, and it's hard for them to get to Charleston or Morgantown,” she said.
With tele-health offices in the hotel, at least some of those initial visits can be completed locally, Wilcox noted.
She emphasized that they will not compete with area doctors, but will try to provide the services of specialists that are not available locally.
Additionally, plans include guest rooms for ATV riders and other visitors, she said.
Committee members also hope to develop the roof as well, Wilcox said. She said those who have been on top of the building believe the breathtaking view can be one of the facility's biggest assets.
● ● ●
Working with both West Virginia University and Virginia Tech, the committee was “on a roll” with the project until Covid-19 hit and the schools were closed, Wilcox said.
Virginia Tech students are providing architectural and engineering services, while WVU students assisted with the project's first brownfields grant.
The architects told Wilcox and other committee members that, despite the age of the building, it is in very good shape structurally.
● ● ●
The first Wyoming Hotel, built in 1918, was destroyed by the fire of 1919.
In 1920, the hotel was rebuilt by John C. Sullivan, who owned several coal mines in the area, along with other investors, according to noted historian Jack Feller (1922-2013).
Designed by world famous architect Alex Mahood, the five-story structure was built in the form of an “H” and, as part of the Mullens Historic District, the hotel was named to the National Register of Historic Places Nov. 16, 1993.
Guests reportedly included such noteables as U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy, UMWA President John L. Lewis, Major League Baseball great Babe Ruth, World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jack Dempsey, among numerous others.
When Sullivan went bankrupt in 1925, the hotel was bought by Shenandoah Life Insurance of Roanoke, Va., then sold to Beckley Newspapers owner M.H. Hodel in the 1940s, and later to Sam and Nelva Webster of Mullens, according to historians.
The Websters' son, Samuel E. Webster, plans to donate the building to the town once environmental studies have been completed, according to Mayor Jenny Ann Martin, who also serves as vice president of the non-profit corporation.
Marcia Catron is the treasurer and board members include Webster, Audra Blackwell and Mark Blackwell.
In addition to some private donations, the project has been awarded two grants. Additional grant applications have also been submitted, Wilcox said.
Earlier this year, the project was selected by Preservation Alliance of West Virginia for one of its Saving Historical Places grants.
The $6,000 grant is being used by Peacework Development Fund to save the building from imminent danger of collapse by removing the fire escape, according to a prepared press release.
Peacework Development Fund is an international nonprofit organization that works to alleviate poverty and economic disparity. The group supports community-based organizations, helps to develop strategic action, and enhances opportunities through networking and alliance building.
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation.
In 2019, the Mullens Community Development Corporation was awarded a $5,000 grant by the FOCUS (Foundation for Overcoming Challenges and Utilizing Strengths) West Virginia Brownsfield program.
That was the seed to start the project, Martin said at the time.