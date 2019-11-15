The Mullens Area Ministerial Association will again host its annual Fellowship Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Mullens Middle School cafeteria. Volunteers and donations are needed to make the event a success.
The dinner is provided for anyone who, for whatever reason, won’t be having Thanksgiving dinner – those who are home alone, those unable to provide dinner for their families, those who are ill, or any other reason.
Dinners can also be delivered for those unable to come to the school.
“If you are able, and would like to eat dinner with the volunteers, please come and eat, and fellowship with the volunteers,” a spokesperson emphasized.
Volunteers as well as monetary donations are needed to make the dinner a success.
Without support from area churches and the general public, the dinner could not be made available to those in need, according to the spokesperson.
The event has been successful because of generous donations as well as the volunteers who have donated a few hours of their Thanksgiving to help serve the dinner.
Those who need a ride to the school or need dinner delivered should contact his/her pastor, who will then contact Sharon Mullins.
Those who know of someone in Mullens or the surrounding communities who need a dinner for Thanksgiving are also urged to notify the Ministerial Association.
Monetary donations, via check, should be sent to Mullens Ministerial Association, Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 44, Mullens, WV 25882.
For more information, contact Sharon Mullins at 304-294-5312, or Charlene Cook 304-294-6188, or Linda McClure 304-294-5644.