A single lane was closed on Bolt Road in Raleigh County following a mudslide Monday morning.
A portion of Bolt Mountain fell into one lane in the 2600 block of the road just before the gas wells in Bolt around 5:40 a.m. Monday, according to a supervisor at the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center
The slide resulted in the closure of one lane for many hours.
The West Virginia Division of Highways was called to clean up the slide.
There were no injuries and the Raleigh County 911 supervisor said she did not have information on who reported the slide.
The supervisor said she did not know what time the debris was cleared from the roadway, but she said she assumed it was cleared as of 5 p.m. Monday since it was only blocking one lane.