The Mount Hope City Council meets in special session at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. to evaluate matters involving the management of the police department. Any interested party may appear in the community center at 518 Main Street and be heard.
Mt. Hope council meets Oct. 1
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rita Marie Fredericks, 83, of Oak Hill, died September 22. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to High Lawn Funeral Home.
Anita, 55, of Isaban, died September 18, at home. Service 1 pm, Thursday, September 24, Panther Missionary Baptist Church, Panther, WV. Burial in Four Pole Cemetery, Isaban. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.