LEWISBURG — Having celebrated the Meadow River Valley’s recent “graduation” from Blueprint Community training, MRV Association President Matt Ford had a lot to report to the Greenbrier County Commission Tuesday morning.
“The Meadow River Valley Association has been going very well,” Ford said, pointing particularly at the progress being made in redeveloping the former Rupert Elementary School.
One of the revamped complex’s anchors is the Meadow River Valley Early Childhood Learning Center — known as the MARVEL Center — which is slated to open next month, according to Ford. It will occupy three buildings on the campus.
The Robert C. Byrd Clinic’s Rupert office also will soon relocate into the first floor of another building on the campus, Ford said. The second and third floors in that building will be converted in housing units.
In order to fund the ongoing redevelopment of the former school, the MRVA is applying for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, an effort endorsed by the county commission, evidenced by the issuance of a letter of support Tuesday that will accompany MRVA’s grant application.
If the application is successful, the grant will provide $150,000 per year for three years. That funding will go toward the expense of redeveloping the former school site, Ford said.
The MRVA has already received a couple of grants from the Blueprint Community program.
Ford said a $23,000 grant will help the nonprofit hire its first paid employee. He said it appears that grant will be renewed for two additional years as well, providing the MRVA with an opportunity to identify and tap into more permanent revenue streams. A VISTA worker will also bolster that effort.
The second Blueprint Community grant is for $3,500 and will be used for projects at the Meadow River Community Park. Although the park was deeded over to the MRVA only two weeks ago, Ford pointed out, “The park’s been my project since 2008.”
Volunteers are expected to converge on the roadside park this Friday to reinstall equipment that had “washed down the river” during a previous flood event, Ford said.
Also reporting in his capacity as the coordinator of the Meadow River Rail-Trail project, Ford said work should begin in November on repairs of flood-damaged sections of the primary 15.7-mile stretch of the trail. Funding is fully in place for that initial phase of the restoration project, he said.
The deadly flood of 2016 wreaked havoc on the trail, whose ownership is shared by Greenbrier and Fayette counties.
Phase II of the trail repairs will focus on replacing a bridge that collapsed into the Meadow River during the flood. Ford said the design for the new bridge is complete, but he expects it will take another two years to see that portion of the trail restored.
Phase III involves completing the conversion of the final 6.4-mile section of old railway bed into a proper trail. When that section is complete, the trail will terminate within the town limits of Rainelle. That phase is not fully funded, Ford said, adding that an application for $1.8 million in funding is pending.
