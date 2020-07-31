huntington – After receiving 55 video entries from students across the state, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has selected Mt. Hope Christian Academy as the NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement Contest winner for the 2019-20 school year.
This is the seventh annual NO School Spirits PSA Contest held by the WVABCA. They received entries from more than 400 students representing 38 middle schools and high schools across the state. The contest invites students to submit video entries that address the dangers of underage drinking. Participation and prizes continue to grow each year, in large part due to the initial and continued funding from State Farm, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Mt. Hope Christian Academy won $5,000. The prize money will be used to purchase equipment for the graphic design class. In addition, their entry was aired on television and radio stations across the state this past spring.
The winning PSA – titled “If I Only Knew” – may be viewed on the WVABCA website at www.abca.wv.gov.
New this year, the 15 winning students from MHCA each received a set of Apple AirPods, provided by Drink IQ – a website that covers all aspects of alcohol and gives the user tools to make more informed choices about drinking.
Independence Middle School claimed the fifth place win.