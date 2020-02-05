For weeks the city of Mount Hope has been working tirelessly on their application and submission videos for HGTV’s six-episode spinoff show “Home Town Takeover,” which will air on the Home and Garden Television channel sometime in 2021 after power-couple Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV’s current show “Home Town” choose one small American town with history and charm and revitalize the entire area.
Mount Hope native, Carrie Kidd- an AmeriCorps member, Mount Hope Revitalization Coalition project coordinator and founder of the non-profit Harmony for Hope, which works to unite Southern West Virginia communities through music and art projects- has been spearheading the application process.
In order to apply to the show, any citizen of a small town (population 40,000 or less) who loves their own hometown needed to submit an application and submission video highlighting aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique.
To Kidd, an application and video detailing why Mount Hope is worthy of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity simply weren't enough. In addition to the required submission material, she created a petition titled “Bring GHTV to Mount Hope, WV.”
“We really just wanted to create a conversation about what is going on here,” she shared. “I wanted to create an event or something that people could get behind and it will show the producers of HGTV how much support Mount Hope has from its community.”
Kidd originally shared the petition to her Facebook page on Jan. 22, urging people to put Mount Hope on HGTV’S radar. The goal was set at 2,500 signatures.
As of Feb. 5, over 2,072 signatures- belonging to people of the Mount Hope area and beyond- had been collected. Kidd, however, says that without the push of the media and from the people in the community, they may not reach their overall goal in time.
According to her, there are only 1,310 people residing in the city of Mount Hope, so having over 2,000 signatures proves that the city is receiving outside support.
Aside from the petition, Mount Hope included two submission videos- one that was produced by the iHeart church media team and will act as the city of Mount Hope’s submission video and one by the RiffRaff Arts Collective out of Princeton, which will act as the submission video for the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission.
According to Kidd, both videos are fantastic and highlight Mount Hope in different ways.
“iHeart’s video, for me as a viewer, touched a little part of me. I cried. The other video is different because the director and producer, Billy Morgan, was formerly with National Geographic. You can see that documentary style in the video. It really tells the story that we are trying to get across.”
The video produced by RiffRaff was funded by the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV), meaning both organizations can use the video to further advertise Mount Hope’s potential and future revitalization endeavors.
Kidd also revealed that a third video, which will be used by the city and PAWV, will premiere in the next few months and will be used to discuss the benefits of historic revitalization in the state of West Virginia.
Mount Hope turned in their application on Feb. 4, but Kidd made sure to explain that additional signatures to the petition can be made up until HGTV’s Feb. 7 deadline.
The city also premiered their submission video by RiffRaff live for the first time on Feb. 4.
While the Mount Hope anxiously awaits the verdict as to the winner, Kidd says the wait is “more exciting than anything.”
“This is going to be good…and I am so impressed by the people. I started this for the fun of it, but people are taking it so seriously. If I say that this is all a dream, it doesn’t matter if its someone from an organization or someone off the street, they tell me that we have a shot. Everyone is just really confident that we can be chosen. It’s brought a lot of positive attention.”
Kidd also shared that this sense of comradery amongst Mount Hope locals, natives, and friends has made her job easier.
“There are all sorts of different Facebook groups being created that are aimed toward the Mount Hope region. People are just posting random pictures that even I haven’t seen. I’m picking up all this stuff and it is really increasing our historical database and helping grow Mount Hope’s history...This is a project we were able to turn from fun into a way to encourage interest in economic development in West Virginia and more specifically the New River Region and the town of Mount Hope."
To sign Mount Hope’s petition visit www.change .org.
For updates on the spinoff show, visit HGTV.com/HomeTown.