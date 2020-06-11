The Mount Hope City Council has special meetings planned to deal with budget revisions, canvassing the ballot and administering the oath of office.
l Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m., to canvass votes from the June 9, 2020, City election and make final budget revisions for both the Coal Severance and General fund for the 2019-20 year.
l Wednesday, July 1 at 6 p.m. to administer the oath of office to newly elected city officers.
Both meetings will be held at Graney Memorial Park to meet the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.