Mount Hope man jailed on drug charges

A Mount Hope man is in jail after a traffic stop in Fayette County, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Early Tuesday morning, Fridley said, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol in Oak Hill. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up cocaine, along with cash and scales.
Deputies arrested Kevin Walton, 31, of Mount Hope, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Fridley said Walton was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
The incident is under investigation. Those with information may call Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP or through Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”