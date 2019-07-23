MOUNT HOPE — Just days before he perished, Robert "Bob" Daniels discussed with his wife, Francis, where he wanted to be buried.
It's not an everyday conversation a 21-year-old husband might have with his 18-year-old wife. Nonetheless, Francis (now Francis Harmon) still recalls it vividly.
Shortly after that chat, at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 1966, Bob Daniels was one of the seven miners who died in an explosion at New River Company's Siltix Mine on the edge of Mount Hope.
This is part of an official statement from the archives of the W.Va. Department of Arts, Culture and History concerning an investigation by New River Company officials, the United Mine Workers of America, the West Virginia Department of Mines and the United States Bureau of Mines concerning the incident: "The investigation is nearly complete and while it is possible that additional information will become available that might change our conclusions as to the cause of the explosion slightly, the investigation has been completed sufficiently for us to believe that this disaster occurred when an undetected body of explosive methane was ignited by arcs and sparks from a shuttle car. The methane was ignited while the section crew was moving the continuous miner and a shuttle car to the No. 4 room, 2 left mains, the first working face of their shift."
Harmon, who lives in Maple Fork, said her husband must have had fears of the working environment at his new job, where he'd been only 11 days when the morning hours were rocked by the explosion. "I believe he knew how bad those mines were," she said.
While working outside her home that morning, she recalls her mother coming to give her the news of the explosion. "I remember falling to my knees. It was awful, terrible. ... I'll never forget that day."
The couple was set to celebrate their first anniversary the next day. Besides his widow, Daniels left behind a 10-day-old daughter, Rita, depriving her of ever getting to know her father.
"I'm just so happy" that a permanent plaque will soon recognize the miners, Daniels said Tuesday. "I can't wait to see a monument here."
In addition to Robert Daniels, those who died on that fateful day were Luther Bowyer, James McGuire, Howard Morris, Hubert Dowdy, Dallas Ayers and Clarence Cummings.
Other miners received minor injuries, and some rescuers were overcome by fumes and smoke.
Tuesday's remembrance service was the third annual event hosted by Mount Hope Heritage and Hope with the cooperation of the City of Mount Hope and area individuals, clergy and businesses.
According to Brenda Troitino, an officer and director with Mount Hope Heritage and Hope, about $1,700 in donations has been received to erect a permanent highway marker at the site of the mine explosion, and the civic organization has been approved for a grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
"Now starts the process of developing what we want to have on the sign," she said. "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we hope to have that sign here a year from today."
Troitino says the memorial event will continue yearly on the anniversary of the explosion. And that notion pleases Harmon, Daniels and others who were present Tuesday.
"These seven are just as important as any others (miners who have lost their lives)," Daniels said.
